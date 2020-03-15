Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To 0-0.25%

Michael Kucala Gold jumped after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to near zero, send… https://t.co/UXCDvhjpbF 26 seconds ago

Sputnik #BREAKING | Brent, WTI prices slump on London's ICE exchange https://t.co/Qv2Zl5wsRL #SputnikBreaking https://t.co/Ekq6HxqUmy 27 seconds ago

Tony Martinez RT @kate_awakening: In an emergency move Sunday, the Federal Reserve announced it is dropping its benchmark interest rate to 0 and launchin… 59 seconds ago

Deporable American Cult45 RT @BonginoReport: Just In: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates to Zero https://t.co/Z3kUjyBnO0 1 minute ago

MauriceJWhite Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero in attempt to prop up US economy; https://t.co/7FcvCeFLp1 2 minutes ago

Mete Patik RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero 2 minutes ago