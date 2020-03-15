Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To 0-0.25%

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates To 0-0.25%

RTTNews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday to combat the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates 00:19

 In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve&apos;s decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was &quot;good news&quot; and &quot;makes me very happy&quot; as he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published
Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts [Video]

Dollar slips as Fed leads world with emergency rate cuts

Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday. The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing. According to Reuters, it's aimed at..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to zero

The U.S. Federal Reserve has just cut interest rates to zero in an effort to fight the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak... The post Coronavirus: US Federal...
Motley Fool Also reported by •ReutersNewsmaxIndependentTechCrunchNPR

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move; U.S. death toll hits 62

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another...
Reuters Also reported by •TechCrunchBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelBKucala

Michael Kucala Gold jumped after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to near zero, send… https://t.co/UXCDvhjpbF 26 seconds ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik #BREAKING | Brent, WTI prices slump on London's ICE exchange https://t.co/Qv2Zl5wsRL #SputnikBreaking https://t.co/Ekq6HxqUmy 27 seconds ago

TonyMar96223969

Tony Martinez RT @kate_awakening: In an emergency move Sunday, the Federal Reserve announced it is dropping its benchmark interest rate to 0 and launchin… 59 seconds ago

agk_amy

Deporable American Cult45 RT @BonginoReport: Just In: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates to Zero https://t.co/Z3kUjyBnO0 1 minute ago

WhiteMaurice

MauriceJWhite Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero in attempt to prop up US economy; https://t.co/7FcvCeFLp1 2 minutes ago

MetePatik

Mete Patik RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates to near zero 2 minutes ago

PacoVega77

Paco Vega RT @diazsimonjm: Federal reserve cuts target interest rate to zero to support economy during coronavirus pandemic - CNN https://t.co/Q0Hsn8… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.