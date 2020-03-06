Netflix Stock Could Ride Out Coronavirus Threat as People Stay Home
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Netflix Is Ideal Stock for Coronavirus Fears
Events are being cancelled around the world as fears of the dreaded coronavirus takes hold. NBA games have been suspended. March Madness will happen, but with no fans. There have been cancellations of major business events. You get the message. Many countries are closing up shop for now, and this could only benefit companies like *Netflix Inc* (NASDAQ:NFLX).
We're seeing self-hibernation and many companies.
The post Netflix Stock Could Ride Out Coronavirus Threat as People Stay Home appeared first on Profit Confidential.
Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..