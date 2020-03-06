Global  

Netflix Stock Could Ride Out Coronavirus Threat as People Stay Home

Monday, 16 March 2020
Netflix Stock Could Ride Out Coronavirus Threat as People Stay HomeNetflix Is Ideal Stock for Coronavirus Fears
Events are being cancelled around the world as fears of the dreaded coronavirus takes hold. NBA games have been suspended. March Madness will happen, but with no fans. There have been cancellations of major business events. You get the message. Many countries are closing up shop for now, and this could only benefit companies like *Netflix Inc* (NASDAQ:NFLX).

We're seeing self-hibernation and many companies.

