Nano-Cap OpGen Skyrockets On COVID-19 Connection13 Financial Pros React To Emergency Interest Rate Cut: More Stimulus Needed?How People Are Coping With Coronavirus From Around The WorldCoronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The Wor

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )





read more



On Sunday, the Federal Reserve issued its second emergency interest rate cut of March, slashing its fed funds target range by 1% to between 0% and 0.25%. In addition to the rate cut, the Fed announced a new $700 billion quantitative easing program.



read more



The coronavirus has affected human life across the globe.



While constant news about the virus can be disheartening, the human spirit is adapting in fantastic and wonderful ways.



read more



The



All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.



read more



Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 7.78% to 21,381.93 while the NASDAQ fell 6.91% to 7,330.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 7.01% to 2,520.85. South Korea confirmed a total of over 8,200 coronavirus cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 24,000 confirmed cases and 1,800 deaths. Total cases in the US exceeded 3,400 with around 65 deaths.



read more *OpGen Inc *(NASDAQ: OPGN) shares were ripping higher Monday in reaction to an announcement regarding a COVID-19 test kit from German molecular diagnostics company Curetis,read moreOn Sunday, the Federal Reserve issued its second emergency interest rate cut of March, slashing its fed funds target range by 1% to between 0% and 0.25%. In addition to the rate cut, the Fed announced a new $700 billion quantitative easing program.read moreThe coronavirus has affected human life across the globe.While constant news about the virus can be disheartening, the human spirit is adapting in fantastic and wonderful ways.read moreThe coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines for the better part of 2020. Keep up to date by checking this live blog every day for major updates related to COVID-19 and its impact on the world economy, U.S. markets and the health of the global population.All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.read moreMidway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 7.78% to 21,381.93 while the NASDAQ fell 6.91% to 7,330.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 7.01% to 2,520.85. South Korea confirmed a total of over 8,200 coronavirus cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 24,000 confirmed cases and 1,800 deaths. Total cases in the US exceeded 3,400 with around 65 deaths.read more 👓 View full article

