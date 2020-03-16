Nano-Cap OpGen Skyrockets On COVID-19 Connection13 Financial Pros React To Emergency Interest Rate Cut: More Stimulus Needed?How People Are Coping With Coronavirus From Around The WorldCoronavirus Live Updates: What's Going On In The US And Around The Wor
Monday, 16 March 2020 () *OpGen Inc *(NASDAQ: OPGN) shares were ripping higher Monday in reaction to an announcement regarding a COVID-19 test kit from German molecular diagnostics company Curetis,
On Sunday, the Federal Reserve issued its second emergency interest rate cut of March, slashing its fed funds target range by 1% to between 0% and 0.25%. In addition to the rate cut, the Fed announced a new $700 billion quantitative easing program.
The coronavirus has affected human life across the globe.
While constant news about the virus can be disheartening, the human spirit is adapting in fantastic and wonderful ways.
The coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines for the better part of 2020. Keep up to date by checking this live blog every day for major updates related to COVID-19 and its impact on the world economy, U.S. markets and the health of the global population.
All times are in Eastern Daylight Time.
Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 7.78% to 21,381.93 while the NASDAQ fell 6.91% to 7,330.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 7.01% to 2,520.85. South Korea confirmed a total of over 8,200 coronavirus cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 24,000 confirmed cases and 1,800 deaths. Total cases in the US exceeded 3,400 with around 65 deaths.
Markets were set for another chaotic session on Monday. The volatility comes after the world’s major central banks joined in an emergency round of policy easing. According to Reuters, it's aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus on economies. The US Federal Reserve cut rates to a target...
WASHINGTON: Faced with a growing economic shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday announced drastic emergency measures to shore... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Seattle Times •cbs4.com