Stock Alerts: Regeneron Says Identified Antibodies For Treating COVID-19

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Regeneron Pharma (REGN) said it has identified hundreds of virus-neutralizing antibodies that could potentially treat COVID-19 or Coronavirus, and from these would select the top two antibodies to develop a 'cocktail' therapy. The company plans to initiate large-scale manufacturing by mid-April. The stock is trading up 10.7% at $488 in early trading today. 👓 View full article

