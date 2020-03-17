Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The novel coronavirus situation in New York City continues to escalate. Over 460 confirmed cases have been recorded, and at least seven people have died. It is evident that the novel coronavirus is no joke by any means.\ New York City Remains a Coronavirus Hub Many people dismissed it since the first reports came out of China. Even today, ample people believe this is “just the flu”, albeit with a higher rate of infection. In New York City, no one seems to think this is just the flu, as officials are genuinely concerned. With over 460 confirmed cases and 7



The post 5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York City appeared first on The Merkle Hash. The novel coronavirus situation in New York City continues to escalate. Over 460 confirmed cases have been recorded, and at least seven people have died. It is evident that the novel coronavirus is no joke by any means.\ New York City Remains a Coronavirus Hub Many people dismissed it since the first reports came out of China. Even today, ample people believe this is “just the flu”, albeit with a higher rate of infection. In New York City, no one seems to think this is just the flu, as officials are genuinely concerned. With over 460 confirmed cases and 7The post 5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York City appeared first on The Merkle Hash. 👓 View full article

