5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York City

The Merkle Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York CityThe novel coronavirus situation in New York City continues to escalate. Over 460 confirmed cases have been recorded, and at least seven people have died. It is evident that the novel coronavirus is no joke by any means.\ New York City Remains a Coronavirus Hub Many people dismissed it since the first reports came out of China. Even today, ample people believe this is “just the flu”, albeit with a higher rate of infection. In New York City, no one seems to think this is just the flu, as officials are genuinely concerned. With over 460 confirmed cases and 7

The post 5 Extra Novel Coronavirus Drive-Through Testing Centers are Coming to New York City appeared first on The Merkle Hash.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed 02:45

 New York City is expanding its coronavirus testing locations, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs urgent help from the federal government; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

