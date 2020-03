The Lefty In Your Closet 1/3 What really sucks rn is that the economy never actually recovered after the 2008 crash. We're seeing that frau… https://t.co/Y610ZZ7K3L 1 hour ago

KrisColorado It's not enough for the banking industry to just crash the stock market? They want a full blown recession with a re… https://t.co/5SDKi4btOI 3 hours ago

Lindsey (lousy Smarch weather) RT @wielisc: Whole sectors of industry are disappearing, and our governments are only realising now what’s happening. The Stock Market Cras… 5 hours ago

wielisc ☭ Whole sectors of industry are disappearing, and our governments are only realising now what’s happening. The Stock… https://t.co/MR4csGULDZ 5 hours ago

alyssadontgiveafuck @realDonaldTrump Watch the stock market continue to crash in 2 months because instead of making sure all Americans… https://t.co/pAEZdipvA3 6 hours ago

Dan “Insert Clever Name Here” Miles Casinos, cruises, and the oil industry are included in asking the government for a handout, all while millions of A… https://t.co/plKxlUwkCM 6 hours ago

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Airlines r expected 2 go bankrupt by May,tourism industry has already been severely affected,stock market is crashi… https://t.co/iqEZo3kwwm 11 hours ago