Coronavirus: Australia bans 100-person gatherings, “don’t go overseas”

Motley Fool Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Scott Morrison: Australia has now banned 100-person gatherings and told “don’t go overseas. ASX shares to react.

The post Coronavirus: Australia bans 100-person gatherings, “don’t go overseas” appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
News video: 'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency 01:21

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Edward Baran reports.

