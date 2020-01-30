Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why the Afterpay share price crashed 32% lower today

Why the Afterpay share price crashed 32% lower today

Motley Fool Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price crashed 32% lower to a 52-week low on Wednesday. Here's why its shares have been sold off...

The post Why the Afterpay share price crashed 32% lower today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home [Video]

lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home

Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price of lovelytheband share what they get into when they have a chunk of time off from touring.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Afterpay rival tumbles lower following COVID-19 update

The Sezzle Inc (ASX:SZL) share price is lower after the release of a coronavirus update from the Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) rival this morning... The post...
Motley Fool

Cochlear share price crashes 18% lower on coronavirus update

The Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) share price is crashing lower today after withdrawing its guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak... The post Cochlear share...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newswiresau

Newswires $Z1P Why the Afterpay share price crashed 32% lower today (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/qwthBNu4ju #Z1P #ZipCo… https://t.co/k6l4wPlnMv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.