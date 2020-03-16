Global  

Renewed Selling Pressure Predicted For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 90 points or 8.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,045-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.
News video: Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points

Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points 00:57

 Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500 also fell by nearly eight percent. Nasdaq fell by close to six percent. The plunge follows the Fed's interest rate slash down to near-zero. It's likely the move by the Federal Reserve was seen as a desperate act to...

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased [Video]

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus [Video]

Stock Market Nosedives Over Coronavirus

CBS4's Wendy Gillette reports on the historic Dow Jones plunge.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Thai Stock Market May Turn Lower Again

The Thai stock market saw a technical rebound on Friday, ending the two-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 160 points or 12 percent. The Stock Exchange...
RTTNews Also reported by •Bangkok PostEurasia Review

Continued Consolidation Expected For Thai Bourse

The Thai stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 160 points or 12 percent....
RTTNews

