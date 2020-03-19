Global  

Cheap Dividend Stocks That Can Survive Coronavirus

Motley Fool Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Cheap dividend stocks like Hydro One Limited (TSX:H) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX:FFH) offer solid payouts and durable business models.

The post Cheap Dividend Stocks That Can Survive Coronavirus appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
