Ultra Cheap Canadian Oil Dominates U.S. Markets

While U.S. crude oil imports from OPEC and Mexico have slumped over the past decade and a half, crude imports from Canada have more than doubled due to the price and refinery operational advantages, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. Last year, Canadian crude oil imports into the United States accounted for more than half, or 56 percent, of total American crude imports, EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly showed. Imports from Canada averaged 3.8 million bpd in 2019, more than double the U.S. imports from its neighbor…


