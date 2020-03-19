Premier Investments share price on watch after record half year profit Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) share price will be on watch on Friday after announcing a record half year profit...



The post Premier Investments share price on watch after record half year profit appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UK Top News Premier Investments share price on watch after record half year profit https://t.co/06Om2fmBT7 1 week ago