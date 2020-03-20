Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) share price is soaring today following the release of the ASX REIT's 2020 Earnings and Distribution Outlook. The post Why Scentre Group shares soared 28% higher today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.



Recent related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: MMC,ALSK,RGLD,DXC,TOL



The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2020. The.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Daily Dividend Report: BLK, ALK, CMA, MRK, AAPL



BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $3.63 per share, payable March 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:52 Published on January 29, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Why Metcash, Woolworths, and Ansell shares are trading higher today Here we take a look at 3 ASX shares that have seen strong gains today: Metcash Limited (ASX: MTS), Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX: WOW) and Ansell Limited (ASX:...

Motley Fool 3 days ago



Scentre shares collapse by 50%. Is this a buying opportunity for ASX dividend income? Ae Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) shares in the buy zone today after collapsing over 50% in the last month? The post Scentre shares collapse by 50%. Is this a...

Motley Fool 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this