Stock Alert: SCWorx Jumps 30% On Coronavirus-driven Demand Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Shares of health care data management company SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are surging more than 30% after the company announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Direct-Worx, to provide health care providers access to critical personal protective equipment amid coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

