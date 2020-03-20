Global  

Who Will Win The Oil Price War?

OilPrice.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Time To Blink In COVID-Infected Oil Price War As the oil price war continues, with the Saudis holding out and flooding the market with oil, the next logical stage is full-beyond-capacity storage facilities. It’s a situation that has some worried we could see oil drop below $10 a barrel.  Last week, we said that our high-level sources are confident that the Saudis will not let this completely destroy the American shale patch, while the Russians are gunning for just that. Our sources still stand by that scenario from the Saudi perspective,…
