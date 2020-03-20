Coronavirus Market Crash: Where to Invest $10,000 Without Losing Your Shirt Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The coronavirus market crash has caused unfair declines in defensive growth stocks like Dollarama Inc.(TSX:DOL), making them top buys amid the panic.



The post Coronavirus Market Crash: Where to Invest $10,000 Without Losing Your Shirt appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

