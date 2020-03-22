What does COVID-19 mean for ASX 200 bank shares in 2020?

Joaquín Báez RT @SiouxsieW: I explain what level 2 of NZ's #Covid_19 Alert System is in my latest @TheSpinoffTV piece. In her briefing @jacindaardern li… 3 minutes ago

Akash RT @priyankadeo: Social distancing does NOT mean that your 'life has stopped!' I explain what social distancing means & which activities a… 4 minutes ago

IPDLN RT @MHResearchUniSA: Social distancing does not mean social isolation. Measures are aimed at trying to cut down the amount of virus spread,… 9 minutes ago

Christen @AlysonMetzger What does he mean 3 days?? It has been FIVE days and even then, he gave a victory speech. He didn't… https://t.co/KKLVqkV0mo 10 minutes ago

Michael Berard RT @WarInstitute: Title 32, Title 10, State Active Duty, the Posse Comitatus Act—what does all of this mean, and if US military forces are… 12 minutes ago

Jax Garren @CentristTexan @KamVTV COVID-19 = COrona VIrus Disease 2019. :) https://t.co/9JP1D2MdMt 15 minutes ago