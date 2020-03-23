Why Afterpay, JB Hi-Fi, NAB, & Village Roadshow shares are crashing lower Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) and National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) shares are two of four crashing lower on Monday...



The post Why Afterpay, JB Hi-Fi, NAB, & Village Roadshow shares are crashing lower appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this