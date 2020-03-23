Global  

Thai Stock Market May Head South Again On Monday

RTTNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 90 points or 8.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,125-point plateau although it figures to see renewed selling pressure again on Monday.
