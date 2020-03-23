Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value

Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value

The Merkle Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s ValueThe novel coronavirus outbreak continues to create a fair bit of havoc. Some people seem to believe that this pandemic will be beneficial to Bitcoin’s value in the long run. Many people remain fearful over the novel coronavirus outbreak, for obvious reasons. Will the Coronavirus Help the Bitcoin Price? It remains a global pandemic with an incredibly high mortality rate. Despite most of the world seemingly grinding to a halt, the cryptocurrency industry trucks along. Some industry CEOs are even confident of how the coronavirus crisis will benefit Bitcoin in the future. It is a bit of an odd statement

The post Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis sparks race for inventive solutions

Coronavirus crisis sparks race for inventive solutions 01:15

 Coronavirus crisis sparks race for inventive solutions

You Might Like


Tweets about this

webnowcompany

webnow #BTC The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to create a fair bit of havoc. Some people seem to believe that this… https://t.co/zl2FOG0PeN 2 minutes ago

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value https://t.co/FjGkjK45A3 11 minutes ago

bitlyfool

BitlyFool.com Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value - https://t.co/WfM3lUDQta https://t.co/J5O3M8az7V 17 minutes ago

thecryptokeepr

TheCryptoKeepers Crypto CEOs Claim the Coronavirus Crisis Will Benefit Bitcoin’s Value >>@ https://t.co/fgl00jU5H8 || $btc $eth $ltc… https://t.co/lPMS1em06Q 22 minutes ago

AppsProfit

Mine Pi With Your Phone RT @stedas: CEOs of big banks (Citi, BoA, JP Morgan, WellsFargo) claim the banks are in good shape and this is not a financial crisis #fin… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.