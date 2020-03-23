ASX 200 starts the week with a fall of 5.6% Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) has fallen another 5.6% at the start of the week due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



The post ASX 200 starts the week with a fall of 5.6% appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

