ASX 200 starts the week with a fall of 5.6%

Motley Fool Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) has fallen another 5.6% at the start of the week due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The post ASX 200 starts the week with a fall of 5.6% appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
