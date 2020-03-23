Futures Turn Positive After Fed Announces New Measures To Support Economy

After coming under pressure overnight, stocks futures have shown a significant turnaround over the course of Monday morning. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 345 points.

