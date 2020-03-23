Global  

China's Crude Oil Imports Jumped To Record In 2019  

OilPrice.com Monday, 23 March 2020
Rising refinery capacity, strategic inventory filling, and flat domestic production resulted in China importing record volumes of crude oil last year, an average of 10.1 million bpd, up by 900,000 bpd from the 2018 average, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Monday. China continues to be the world’s largest importer of crude oil after surpassing the United States in 2017.   This year, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Chinese fuel consumption and has upended previous estimates about Chinese crude…
