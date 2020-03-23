Can Afghanistan Avoid Civil War? Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A deal has been recently struck in US-Taliban peace talks and progress towards long term peace seems increasingly possible. However, with a likely NATO withdrawal and recent election results, there continues to be a substantial risk to the country’s security and the likelihood of descent into civil strife. Election result confirmed yet disputed Last month it was announced that Ashraf Ghani had been successfully and legitimately re-elected as Afghanistan’s president. Ghani received 50.64% of the vote while Abdullah Abdullah, his main… 👓 View full article

