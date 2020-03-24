Global  

Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Monday's Losses

RTTNews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 800 points or 18.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,990-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Tuesday's trade.
