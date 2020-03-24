FTSE 100 Rises As Italy's Virus Deaths Slow For Second Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

U.K. stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as Italy reported a smaller increase in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day and Spain imposed an Italy-style lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this