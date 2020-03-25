Global  

Social Media Remains a Cesspool of Wrong and Fake Coronavirus News

The Merkle Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Social Media Remains a Cesspool of Wrong and Fake Coronavirus NewsThere is a lot of information regarding the coronavirus crisis to keep an eye on. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish fake news from factual information. Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of wrong information regarding the coronavirus. Ignore the Fake Coronavirus News on Social Media Most of the fake news is distributed over social media, as is to be expected. Platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and even WhatsApp have fallen victim to ample fake content. This does not help those preparing for the coronavirus, nor those currently dealing with it in an

