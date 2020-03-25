Waffle House Closes 365 Locations In U.S. Due To Coronavirus Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Waffle House has closed hundreds of locations across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Facebook post, the Norcross, Georgia-based restaurant chain has closed 365 locations, while other 1,427 locations are open. Waffle House is well known for staying open even during natural disasters, prompting the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA to create the Waffle House Index. 👓 View full article

