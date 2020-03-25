Global  

Russia’s Unexpected Advantage In The Oil Price War

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
While the ruble is now at its lowest level against the dollar in four years, the cheaper ruble has a silver lining for Russia’s oil producers in the oil price war for market share with Saudi Arabia.  The collapse of the OPEC+ deal and oil prices has hit Russia’s financial markets and currency, leading to a sharp drop in the ruble versus the U.S. dollar. The lower the ruble slides against the U.S. dollar, the lower the production costs of Russian oil companies in U.S. dollars are.  To be sure, a crumbling ruble is not the preferred…
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kazakhstan announces $10bn economic package

Kazakhstan announces $10bn economic package 01:49

 Government aims to help stave off impact of coronavirus as oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia makes it even harder to stabilise economy.

