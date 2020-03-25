The Air Canada stock was the darling of the stock market in 2019. However, Canada’s flag carrier is incapacitated by the travel bans due to the coronavirus. Bankruptcy might be next. The post Stock Market Crash 2020: Air Canada (TSX:AC) Is Totally Grounded appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sounds of Alexis There are more than one virus . A chain reaction of opportunistic corruption , misinformation, , civilian disableme… https://t.co/XZLBpWqyfM 1 day ago Catastrophe' RT @BillTufts: Canada is facing an Apocalyptic series of crisis Protest Blockades Stock market crash Oil price collapse Wuhan Virus 500,0… 1 day ago STERLING ॐ JAFAR RT @InfiniteOneSI: @samkalidi 1. That the stock market will crash and take our major debt with it... 2. Maybe we will join forces with Cana… 1 day ago Earth.First RT @sunrisemvmt: History is repeating itself 1920s - Pandemic (influenza) - Stock market crash 2020s - Pandemic (#COVID19) - Stock market… 1 day ago bill @MercedesGlobal @amandacconn If this doesn’t crash any stock market we have left, nothing will, watch for a huge de… https://t.co/ovGIth1kuk 2 days ago Marc-Andre Rousseau @victorbarrero @CPHO_Canada @globeandmail .. i think we are doing just okay. the government is acting fast. I als… https://t.co/aZg56RGaVQ 3 days ago Patrick Lloyd @DOOM I'm still on the warmup and briefing stages because the stock market crash had tanked Canada's currency JUST… https://t.co/81qZOmC9M1 3 days ago Robert Metz 2020 Stock Market Crash: 2 Ways to Invest and Retire Rich - The Motley Fool Canada https://t.co/Xs86htfHGR https://t.co/3rv8LwmHaM 3 days ago