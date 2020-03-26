Global  

Oil Price Crash Opens A Window Of Opportunity For Renewables

OilPrice.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Just a month ago, companies and investors had a financial incentive to continue investing in new oil and gas projects despite the societal and environmentalist backlash against fossil fuels.    Not anymore.    In just a couple of weeks, the oil price crash made investments in renewable energy starting to look more attractive. Or at least as attractive as investment in oil and gas.     The oil price collapse and the expected economic depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic—as analysts…
