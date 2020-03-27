Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Should you buy the dip in ASX 200 shares in April?

Should you buy the dip in ASX 200 shares in April?

Motley Fool Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
If you have FOMO on ASX 200 share bargains right now, don't panic. Here's why April could be the best time to buy the dip in this bear market.

The post Should you buy the dip in ASX 200 shares in April? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tsanglintin

Tsang Lintin 曾連天 If WHO does not remove Tedros, it should be disbanded. https://t.co/RvMJqmou5B 2 seconds ago

dior_rocky

Rocky_Dior Lmaoooo, when two bitches be arguing over a***and they don’t even know it’s a MAIN BITCH they should be worrie… https://t.co/HV9QOUS8tT 2 seconds ago

connectajitcpr

Ajit kumar RT @rahulkanwal: PM @narendramodi made an important point in the G-20 meeting. Safety of human beings should be at the centre of the global… 2 seconds ago

_mnsg

Manishekhar (https://gab.com/singhmanishekhar) RT @artist_rama: He along with other foreign Authors like Michael Meister etc, has never called Spade a spade. He behaved more secular than… 2 seconds ago

jennote

Jen Aside RT @_chismosa_: Y’all can’t even handle one week in the comfort of your own home and believe people should spend YEARS of their lives in pr… 2 seconds ago

curiosityman2

Two Floating Sentient Hats @the_chocoIope @Lucky38ssb Up Air is a good move when used for combos. Up Smash is an Anti Air, and can function a… https://t.co/zHRgn7nFrt 2 seconds ago

karamcnair

Kara McNair @jhscott @chimeracoder I mean, we will be able to test for active antibodies, which should mean immunity. Not yet,… https://t.co/uAMgegzgmg 2 seconds ago

Spicysonicey

🛸💣 Kat Redfeather 🍒🛸 RT @wjtchbIades: I felt this more than I should 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.