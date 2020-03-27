Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Harvest Health, Verano Holdings Terminate Merger Deal

Harvest Health, Verano Holdings Terminate Merger Deal

RTTNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HRVSF) and privately-held Verano Holdings, LLC said Thursday that they have agreed to mutually terminate their merger transaction, citing the "persistent challenges" in consummating the transaction as well as current market conditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Canna_Insight

Cannabis Insight Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/YzRh54W1Io 12 hours ago

NewsBudz

NewsBudz Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/Pu1IqQu0yj 17 hours ago

BioTuesdays

BioTuesdays AGP cuts Harvest Health to neutral; PT to $1.60 from $8 after the company and Verano Holdings mutually agreed to te… https://t.co/x20gAWy4ye 18 hours ago

RangeLawFirm

Tamieka Range Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/kbYT3AbXyy 21 hours ago

M4MM_Chair

Mr. Chairman ERange Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/AlUMCMD7TI 21 hours ago

GregCameron16

Greg Cameron RT @itsdgc: BREAKING: Harvest Health & Recreation and Verano Holdings mutually agree to end its US$850M merger, one of the biggest in the c… 22 hours ago

lezliecrump

old timer Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/xdpqCsA05I #cannabis via @invest420 22 hours ago

MitchellOsak

Mitchell Osak Harvest Health and Verano Holdings Abandon Cannabis Merger Plans https://t.co/lygn4RpFdV #cannabis via @invest420 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.