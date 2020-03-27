Harvest Health, Verano Holdings Terminate Merger Deal

Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (HRVSF) and privately-held Verano Holdings, LLC said Thursday that they have agreed to mutually terminate their merger transaction, citing the "persistent challenges" in consummating the transaction as well as current market conditions.

