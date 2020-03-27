Global  

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

OilPrice.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Some of the world’s major oil traders are looking to take advantage of the abnormally low oil prices, Reuters reported on Friday, citing shipping sources, as WTI falls below $22 per barrel, and Brent sinks to sub $28 per barrel. Traders—of which Vitol is one—have booked at least five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) over the past day, in order to store oil at sea. Vitol—whose 2019 revenues clocked in at $225 billion---and other unnamed traders hope to capitalize on the lower oil prices by producing or buying the…
