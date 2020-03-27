Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Some of the world’s major oil traders are looking to take advantage of the abnormally low oil prices, Reuters reported on Friday, citing shipping sources, as WTI falls below $22 per barrel, and Brent sinks to sub $28 per barrel. Traders—of which Vitol is one—have booked at least five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) over the past day, in order to store oil at sea. Vitol—whose 2019 revenues clocked in at $225 billion---and other unnamed traders hope to capitalize on the lower oil prices by producing or buying the… 👓 View full article

