Stock Market Crash 2020: What to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is one of many safe but discounted stocks that cautiously optimistic investors should consider buying amid the turmoil.

The post Stock Market Crash 2020: What to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
 We may be living in uncertain economic times, but it's helpful to put today's market strains in historical context.

