Alex Saunders Expects More Bearish Bitcoin Price Momentum During the Coronavirus Crisis Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Many people expected the coronavirus crisis to be beneficial to Bitcoin’s value. So far, this momentum hasn’t played out, and Alex Saunders doesn’t expect things to improve either. The current Bitcoin price momentum has been a bit lackluster. No Bitcoin Price Improvement in Sight Despite some positive momentum earlier this week, things look bleak once again. Nugget News CEO Alex Saunders expects this uneasy momentum to continue for some time. In his opinion, there is no reason for a cryptocurrency price increase now, or in the near future. Saunders point at a weak US job report, a weakening Dollar, and



The post Alex Saunders Expects More Bearish Bitcoin Price Momentum During the Coronavirus Crisis appeared first on The Merkle News. Many people expected the coronavirus crisis to be beneficial to Bitcoin’s value. So far, this momentum hasn’t played out, and Alex Saunders doesn’t expect things to improve either. The current Bitcoin price momentum has been a bit lackluster. No Bitcoin Price Improvement in Sight Despite some positive momentum earlier this week, things look bleak once again. Nugget News CEO Alex Saunders expects this uneasy momentum to continue for some time. In his opinion, there is no reason for a cryptocurrency price increase now, or in the near future. Saunders point at a weak US job report, a weakening Dollar, andThe post Alex Saunders Expects More Bearish Bitcoin Price Momentum During the Coronavirus Crisis appeared first on The Merkle News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 days ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Family awake to find their cat has dragged a live DUCK through the catflap 03:35 This video captures the moment a family awoke to discover their cat had dragged a live DUCK onto the landing - and had to shoo the startled animal out the window.Two-year-old Slippers managed to pull the bird through the cat flap of the family home in Carshalton, South London, and drag it up the... You Might Like

Tweets about this