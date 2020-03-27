Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Some of the world’s major oil traders are looking to take advantage of the abnormally low oil prices, Reuters reported on Friday, citing shipping sources, as WTI falls below $22 per barrel, and Brent sinks to sub $28 per barrel. Traders—of which Vitol is one—have booked at least five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) over the past day, in order to store oil at sea. Vitol—whose 2019 revenues clocked in at $225 billion---and other unnamed traders hope to capitalize on the lower oil prices by producing or buying the…
OK! sat down with Dr. Graham Wood, Chief Scientific Officer from Neptune Wellness Solutions to discuss the various benefits of Krill Oil.
During this educational video you'll learn more about:
The benefits of Omega 3s
What is the proper dosage of Omega3 in your diet
The difference between...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Michael@thedaytraitor There are more traders with small accounts here. Traders with deep pockets will eventually control t… https://t.co/WRYQ0T9gkZ 20 minutes ago
Cirith7 /ii\ .✴° RT @71_Charger: Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/s8X2K8B6pc https://t.co/CzmfczZaTF 13 hours ago
Cirith7 /ii\ .✴° Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/s8X2K8B6pc https://t.co/CzmfczZaTF 13 hours ago
Abdul Hayee Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/KZamLMw5Ke https://t.co/3NPWu5n4BH #oilprice16 hours ago
TheAntiType Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices https://t.co/imRUNwu9ld 19 hours ago
HeatingOilShop.com Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices https://t.co/36vFRMpc9A https://t.co/JBD5QdK9Z9 23 hours ago
Elitex Corp Here's What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices - https://t.co/cvaEQbRMZR https://t.co/bt2SjuTjCu 1 day ago