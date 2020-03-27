Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

OilPrice.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Some of the world’s major oil traders are looking to take advantage of the abnormally low oil prices, Reuters reported on Friday, citing shipping sources, as WTI falls below $22 per barrel, and Brent sinks to sub $28 per barrel. Traders—of which Vitol is one—have booked at least five very large crude carriers (VLCCs) over the past day, in order to store oil at sea. Vitol—whose 2019 revenues clocked in at $225 billion---and other unnamed traders hope to capitalize on the lower oil prices by producing or buying the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: OK Magazine - Published < > Embed
News video: All About Krill Oil

All About Krill Oil 03:31

 OK! sat down with Dr. Graham Wood, Chief Scientific Officer from Neptune Wellness Solutions to discuss the various benefits of Krill Oil. During this educational video you'll learn more about: The benefits of Omega 3s What is the proper dosage of Omega3 in your diet The difference between...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichaelJK918

Michael @thedaytraitor There are more traders with small accounts here. Traders with deep pockets will eventually control t… https://t.co/WRYQ0T9gkZ 20 minutes ago

71_Charger

Cirith7 /ii\ .✴° RT @71_Charger: Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/s8X2K8B6pc https://t.co/CzmfczZaTF 13 hours ago

71_Charger

Cirith7 /ii\ .✴° Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/s8X2K8B6pc https://t.co/CzmfczZaTF 13 hours ago

abdulhayee2014

Abdul Hayee Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices | https://t.co/KZamLMw5Ke https://t.co/3NPWu5n4BH #oilprice 16 hours ago

azureblade7

TheAntiType Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices https://t.co/imRUNwu9ld 19 hours ago

ukheatingoils

HeatingOilShop.com Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices https://t.co/36vFRMpc9A https://t.co/JBD5QdK9Z9 23 hours ago

ElitexCorp

Elitex Corp Here's What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices - https://t.co/cvaEQbRMZR https://t.co/bt2SjuTjCu 1 day ago

BostonStratInt

Boston Strategies International / BSI Ventures Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices https://t.co/isv87oeKK0 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.