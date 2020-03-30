Global  

Thai Stock Market Likely To Snap Winning Streak

RTTNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 7.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,100-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.
