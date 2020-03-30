Global  

How Blockchain Impacts the World

The Merkle Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
How Blockchain Impacts the WorldSince its inception back in early 2009, blockchain technology has come a long way. With the waves that Bitcoin has made all across the media for the past few years, blockchain app development has gained serious recognition and it is starting to become more and more present in our daily lives. In the beginning, blockchain was created as an economic experiment, giving birth to the first version of this technology, also known as blockchain v1.0. At that point, this new tech’s focus relied solely on currency, assuring that transactions are made securely and anonymously, without any third-party involvement. This experiment

The post How Blockchain Impacts the World appeared first on The Merkle News.
Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Toyota Blockchain Technology

Toyota Blockchain Technology 06:09

 Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Toyota Financial Services Corporation launched a cross-Group virtual organization, Toyota Blockchain Lab, in April 2019, which has moved forward with initiatives for using blockchain technology including, to date, verifying the usefulness of the technology...

