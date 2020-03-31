Global  

Taco Bell Offering Free Tacos Tuesday

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Taco Bell is giving away free tacos across the United States on Tuesday, March 31 as a gesture to thank people for showing up for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands Inc. The Mexican-inspired restaurant chain usually offers free taco giveaways during major sporting events such as the NBA Finals or World Series.
News video: Taco Tuesday: Taco Bell Is Offering Free Taco To Everyone In America

 The offer is available today only.

