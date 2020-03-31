Swedish Bitcoin Pizza Place Faces Bankruptcy due to Coronavirus Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The coronavirus crisis has caused ample concerns on a global scale. Many businesses are threatened, including a Sweidhs Bitcoin pizza place suffering from a major decrease in revenue. It is evident that in-person spending at physical locations has diminished due to the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Threatens a Swedish Pizza Place This has caused ample problems for smaller stores and shops all over the world. Ariana, a pizza place in Sweden accepting Bitcoin payments, may be the next company to go bankrupt. According to the individuals running the place, revenue has decreased significantly. So much even that a decline of 90%



The post Swedish Bitcoin Pizza Place Faces Bankruptcy due to Coronavirus appeared first on The Merkle News. 👓 View full article

