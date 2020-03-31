HEXO Stock Price to Fall If Management Misses Tight Deadline Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Marijuana firm HEXO’s stock price fell 28% after earnings on Monday; expect more bad news if management fails to meet 2 April deadlines.



The post HEXO Stock Price to Fall If Management Misses Tight Deadline appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this