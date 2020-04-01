Global  

Further Profit Taking Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed more than 600 points or 13 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 4,540-point plateau although it's likely to hand back those gains on Wednesday.
