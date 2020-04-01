Global  

Soft Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one day after it had halted the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 7.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,125-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday.
