Soft Start Expected For Thai Stock Market

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () The Thai stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one day after it had halted the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 7.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,125-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday.
Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Tuesday and the S&P 500 was headed for a record first-quarter decline. According to Reuters, that's due to the growing evidence of large-scale economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 indexes and the Dow Jones Industrial average were set to end...