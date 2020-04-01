Here's why I think the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (ASX: IXI) is a great choice for this ASX 200 bear market. The post This ETF is a top choice for the ASX bear market appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Here’s 1 ASX industry to avoid in 2020 We are in an ASX bear market. If you are looking for ASX stock ideas to buy the dip, here is the first of 3 industries I think you should avoid. The post...

Motley Fool 1 week ago



Top brokers name 2 beaten down ASX stocks to buy this week There's finally a little light at the end of this ASX 200 coronavirus bear market and brokers think you should be buying these stocks this week. The post Top...

Motley Fool 22 hours ago





Tweets about this