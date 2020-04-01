Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production

Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Despite the destruction of global oil demand and historically low oil price, Mexico’s Pemex plans to maintain its current rate of production, Reuters reported, citing a statement by the company to Mexico’s stock exchange. Pemex also said in the statement that it had oil in storage to satisfy domestic demand despite a continuous fall in production that the company has been battling for a few years now. The decision to maintain production is somewhat of a surprise. Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Mexico’s government…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further

Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further 05:16

 Coronavirus pandemic continues to crush demand amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tarheel_texas

TarheelPatriot RT @tarheel_texas: @KZPetro @VGKnightinArmor How can we get our goods made here or in Canada and Mexico? Will people pay the price? 2 minutes ago

Amerlos1

AM ¿Reir o llorar? Price War Or Not, #Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production https://t.co/jgu49M0R4h 3 minutes ago

aogarza

Amb Antonio Garza .@OilandEnergy: Price War Or Not, #Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production https://t.co/aSToXRHNIn #energy 6 minutes ago

KaterinaRousak1

KaterinaRousaki D During that trip to mexico my excousin had asked me to get the ID of my ex from her wallet bc she lies about her… https://t.co/aQbX37zwtA 14 minutes ago

OG_Advisors

Oil & Gas Advisors Price War Or Not, Mexico Won’t Cut Oil Production https://t.co/NJLH7B9NNK https://t.co/SqXVhpCrxU 20 minutes ago

TMUS_InfoAssist

New T-Mobile Info Assistant (Read Bio) @ShockG10948743 Alright. T-Mobile's price for one line is $70 for unlimited everything, 3GB of 4G Hotspot (Then unl… https://t.co/vM7nvGb4ca 23 minutes ago

jro

Jason Rosenberg 2020 in a nutshell: We saw Coronavirus coming and did nothing, we saw global warming and did nothing. And now we're… https://t.co/WjMJm1gzfx 41 minutes ago

consensusworks

Tom Tevlin RT @OilsandsAction: Comparing the price of Canadian heavy oil to Mexican heavy oil on 03/27/2020. The big difference? Mexico has adequate… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.