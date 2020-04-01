Global  

U.S. To Rent Out Federal Storage Space To Oil Industry

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
U.S. oil producers may soon have access to federal oil storage space to alleviate the glut that is threatening to overwhelm existing private storage capacity. Bloomberg reports, quoting three unnamed sources, that the Energy Department is considering the option, and an official announcement could come later. The combination of the demand-crippling coronavirus outbreak and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has pressured the U.S. oil industry significantly, leading to growing excess supply that now pipeline operators are warning…
