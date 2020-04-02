Crypto Community Embraces April Fools Day Pranks

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Toilet paper tokens, Satoshi holds an AMA and Bitfinex releases an energy drink — here are the best April Fools Day pranks from the crypto world Toilet paper tokens, Satoshi holds an AMA and Bitfinex releases an energy drink — here are the best April Fools Day pranks from the crypto world 👓 View full article

