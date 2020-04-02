Federal Government makes childcare free: ASX childcare shares rocket Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) share price has rocketed 28% higher after the Federal Government announced free childcare...



The post Federal Government makes childcare free: ASX childcare shares rocket appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Newswires $TNK Federal Government makes childcare free: ASX childcare shares rocket (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/VwslNSTQQ2… https://t.co/eqlI5NxhQB 2 minutes ago John Vriesen @DanielAndrewsMP Why don’t you close childcare centre’s, makes no sense at all for them to be open goes against eve… https://t.co/iMwNZOFvz2 3 days ago MS Econ RT @mboteach: Patriarchy hurts all of us. And it makes #COVID2019 worse. We have to save our #childcare system and rebuild on a stronger… 1 week ago Melissa Boteach Patriarchy hurts all of us. And it makes #COVID2019 worse. We have to save our #childcare system and rebuild on a… https://t.co/rES6Etdyig 1 week ago